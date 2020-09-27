1/1
Caleb Holden
1995 - 2020
Caleb
Holden
January 24, 1995-
September 23, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Caleb Jordan Holden 25, of Phenix City, Alabama died September 23, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday September 27, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 2 to 3 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Caleb was born January 24, 1995 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Richard D. Nelson and Cynthia Holden. Caleb was employed in the Construction Industry. Caleb is survived by his mother Cynthia Holden of Phenix City, Alabama. Two Sons Aiden Holden and Alexander Holden of Phenix City, Alabama. Grandparents Glen and Debbie Holden of Phenix City, Alabama. Brothers Joshua Holden and Anthony Lett of Phenix City, Alabama. Sisters Brianna Kittrell, Bethany Walker, Danielle Strong of Phenix City, Alabama. Great Uncle Bill Hollis. Aunts Patricia Schulte and Sherry Palmer. Niece Kiley Baker. Cousins Allen, Kim, John, Brittany.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
