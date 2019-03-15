Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
Highway 51
Hurtsboro, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Callie Relf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Callie Relf


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Callie Relf Obituary
Callie
Relf
March 13, 1926-
March 11, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Callie Relf, 92 of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, March 11, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST (11 a.m. CST), Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Highway 51, Hurtsboro, AL with Rev. Brandon Thornton, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Relf was born March 13, 1926 in Gordonville, AL to the late Jonas Relf and the late Tempie Relf. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, educated in Alabama and was a Foster Grandparent.
Survivors include seven sons, Frank (Francis) Relf, Larry (Clara) Relf, Cyrus (Angela) Relf, Jonas (Joann) Relf, Edgar (Yolanda) Relf, Ret. 1st SG Jerry (Vivian) Relf and Thomas (Toni) Relf; one daughter, Denise (Jobe) Phillips; two sisters, Tempie Ivey and Lillie Womack; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylor funeral home.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now