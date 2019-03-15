|
Callie
Relf
March 13, 1926-
March 11, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Callie Relf, 92 of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, March 11, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST (11 a.m. CST), Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Highway 51, Hurtsboro, AL with Rev. Brandon Thornton, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Relf was born March 13, 1926 in Gordonville, AL to the late Jonas Relf and the late Tempie Relf. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, educated in Alabama and was a Foster Grandparent.
Survivors include seven sons, Frank (Francis) Relf, Larry (Clara) Relf, Cyrus (Angela) Relf, Jonas (Joann) Relf, Edgar (Yolanda) Relf, Ret. 1st SG Jerry (Vivian) Relf and Thomas (Toni) Relf; one daughter, Denise (Jobe) Phillips; two sisters, Tempie Ivey and Lillie Womack; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019