Calvin BernardSpencerMay 8, 1956-June 29, 2020Phenix City, AL- Mr. Calvin "Nob" Bernard Spencer, 64, passed Monday, June 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Min. Willie Pherson, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Spencer was born May 8, 1956 in Columbus, GA to the late Calvin Spencer and the late Emma Lou Harper Spencer. He was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church, a 1975 graduate of Central High School and furthered his studies at Alabama A&M, Huntsville, AL.Survivors include his daughter, Kelsey A. Spencer, Atlanta, GA; four sisters, Debra Phearson (Willie), Columbus, GA, Cosandra Fair (Timothy), Janice Robinson and Sharon Moore all of Phenix City, AL; one aunt, Perry Lee Levery, Phenix City, AL; four nephews; six nieces; two lifelong friends, Eddie B. Nickerson and George Thomas; special friend, Annie Ruth Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.