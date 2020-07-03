Calvin Bernard
Spencer
May 8, 1956-
June 29, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Calvin "Nob" Bernard Spencer, 64, passed Monday, June 29, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Min. Willie Pherson, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Spencer was born May 8, 1956 in Columbus, GA to the late Calvin Spencer and the late Emma Lou Harper Spencer. He was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church, a 1975 graduate of Central High School and furthered his studies at Alabama A&M, Huntsville, AL.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelsey A. Spencer, Atlanta, GA; four sisters, Debra Phearson (Willie), Columbus, GA, Cosandra Fair (Timothy), Janice Robinson and Sharon Moore all of Phenix City, AL; one aunt, Perry Lee Levery, Phenix City, AL; four nephews; six nieces; two lifelong friends, Eddie B. Nickerson and George Thomas; special friend, Annie Ruth Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.
