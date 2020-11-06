1/1
Calvin Donnell Dawson
1959 - 2020
Phenix City, AL - Mr. Calvin Donnell Dawson, 61, of Phenix, AL passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Paul A.M.E Church, Hurtsboro, AL with Pastor Brandon Thornton, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dawson was born February 28, 1959 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Tommy C. Edmonds, Sr. and the late Edna Dawson. He was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church, Columbus, GA and an avid sports fan.
Survivors include his children, Stephanie McCoy of Griffith, IN, Sonya Dawson and Calvin Dawson, Jr. both of Columbus, GA; step children, James N. Brundidge of Germany, N'Keschi L. Williams, Latasha S. Lamb and Latrice Rice all of Columbus, GA; siblings, Patricia Webster, Johnny Dawson both of Omaha, NE, Dorothy Phillips, Tommy C. Edmonds, Jr., Mary Willis, Carlton Dawson, Brenda Jackson and Jacqueline Smith all of Columbus, GA; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Paul AME
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
