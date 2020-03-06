Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:30 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Calvin L. James


1972 - 2020
Calvin L. James Obituary
Calvin
L. James
November 12, 1972-
February 20, 2020
Antioch , CA- Mr. Calvin James, 47, of Antioch, CA, formerly of Phenix City, AL, passed Friday, February 20, 2020 in Contra Costa County, CA.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Robert Miles, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Hatchechubbee, AL. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. James was born November 12, 1972 in Tuskegee, AL to Augusta James, Sr. and the late Jessie James. He was a graduate of Central High School, Phenix City, AL, a member of BayNorth Church of Christ and was employed with Fed-Ex.
Survivors include his father, Augusta James, Sr., Columbus, GA; ex-wife, Kimberly James, Fairfield, CA; four siblings, Shelia James-Miles (Robert), Fabian James and Agatha James all of Phenix City, AL and Augusta James, Jr. (LaRose), Smiths Station, AL; special friend, Namoi Rodriquez, Antioch,CA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020
