Calvin Lockhart Jr. Obituary
Calvin
Lockhart, Jr.
January 2, 1990-
March 9, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Calvin Lockhart, Jr., 29, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, 12 noon EST at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Javon Jackson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 12 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lockhart was born January 2, 1990 in Columbus, GA to Lolisa Lokey and Calvin Lockhart. He was a member of Phillips Temple CME Church. He was a 2008 graduate of Central High School and employed as a logistics specialist for Walmart, Toys-R-Us, and Sams. He was known by his father and others as Smiley.
Survivors include his mother, Lolisa Lokey; his father Calvin Lockhart; his son, Colby J. Lockhart; one sister, Breel Janay Lockhart; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
