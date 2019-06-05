Calvin Roscoe

Godwin, Jr.

March 30, 1931-

June 3, 2019

Columbus, GA- Calvin Roscoe Godwin, Jr., of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday June 3, 2019. Calvin was born March 30, 1931 in Atco, Georgia to his late parents, Annie Mae Godwin and Calvin Roscoe Godwin, Sr. Calvin proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a happy-go-lucky business owner who loved helping people while selling and servicing appliances and once Managing Skinner's Furniture Store. He loved his family, music, dancing and Karaoke. He enjoyed socializing, laughing at his favorite jokes and pulling pranks. Calvin taught by example to love unconditionally, to be strong, honest, and hardworking. He will be remembered as always smiling, never meeting a stranger, and loving others

Along with his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his wife Rosalee Ellington Godwin; daughter, Sheryl Godwin; sisters, Ruby Aldrige and Virginia Odom; and brother, Willie Godwin. He is survived by; daughter, Debi Jay; sons Kevin (Emma) Godwin and Randall (Carol) Gordon; brother, Edwin Godwin; grandchildren, Ashley Jay, Brent Godwin, Brett Godwin, Kimberly Pickering and Caron Harrison; five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family members, and a multitude of friends.

A visitation for family and friends for Calvin will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the St Elmo Room of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon RD, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Calvin's Life will occur Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby with burial in Parkhill Cemetery. Pastor David Rathel will officiate.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 5, 2019