Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Godwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Roscoe Godwin Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin Roscoe Godwin Jr. Obituary
Calvin Roscoe
Godwin, Jr.
March 30, 1931-
June 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Calvin Roscoe Godwin, Jr., of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday June 3, 2019. Calvin was born March 30, 1931 in Atco, Georgia to his late parents, Annie Mae Godwin and Calvin Roscoe Godwin, Sr. Calvin proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a happy-go-lucky business owner who loved helping people while selling and servicing appliances and once Managing Skinner's Furniture Store. He loved his family, music, dancing and Karaoke. He enjoyed socializing, laughing at his favorite jokes and pulling pranks. Calvin taught by example to love unconditionally, to be strong, honest, and hardworking. He will be remembered as always smiling, never meeting a stranger, and loving others
Along with his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his wife Rosalee Ellington Godwin; daughter, Sheryl Godwin; sisters, Ruby Aldrige and Virginia Odom; and brother, Willie Godwin. He is survived by; daughter, Debi Jay; sons Kevin (Emma) Godwin and Randall (Carol) Gordon; brother, Edwin Godwin; grandchildren, Ashley Jay, Brent Godwin, Brett Godwin, Kimberly Pickering and Caron Harrison; five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family members, and a multitude of friends.
A visitation for family and friends for Calvin will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the St Elmo Room of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon RD, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Calvin's Life will occur Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby with burial in Parkhill Cemetery. Pastor David Rathel will officiate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Godwin family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now