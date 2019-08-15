|
Cameron Thomas
Hamby
April 23, 1998-
August 7,2019
Phenix City, AL- Cameron "Cam" Hamby passed away quietly on Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2019. A treasured son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and fiancée, with friends too many to count, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends, all of whom loved him immensely.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 pm EST on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Holy Family Church with Rev. O'Connell officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8:00 pm at VanceBrooks Funeral Home located at 3738 Highway 431 North Phenix City, AL. A Rosary will begin at 6:00.
Cameron was born on April 23, 1998. He graduated from Central High School in 2016 and was a student at Southern Union State Community College, and would have completed his degree in December. He was employed by Smith Metal Works in Columbus.
Cameron was outgoing, fun-loving, quick-witted, and a joy to be around. He liked big trucks (we cannot lie), Post Malone, and the Atlanta Braves; he enjoyed fishing and spending Sundays by the pool; and he took great joy in pranking anyone he could (especially his grandmother). More than anything, though, he loved his family and his fiancée, Candice.
Cameron left behind many who loved him, including his mother, Robin Hamby, and his sister, Hayden Hamby, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond; his grandmother, Ann Hamby, and his fiancée, Candice Hughes. Other survivors include his aunts and uncles Terry and Dwayne Gallups, René and Smith Jackson, and Keith Hamby; cousins Mallory (Gallups) Nelson and Rachel (Gallups) Huffenberger; Hunter, Peter, and Lauren Jackson; cousins-by-marriage Brandon Nelson and Ryan Huffenberger; and a very special light in his life, Emmett Huffenberger. He was predeceased by his beloved grandfather, Robert "Bob" Hamby, with whom he is no doubt watching the Braves play at this very moment, and maybe even introducing him to the music of Post Malone.
When Cameron was 18 years old, he made the decision to become an organ donor, a wish that was honored by his family, albeit painfully. As we process the grief we all feel at this tragic and unexpected loss, we find comfort in knowing that Cameron's final contribution to this world will extend the lives of others and bring unbounded joy to their families. And we know this would have made him very happy.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019