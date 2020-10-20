1/1
Candace Ann "Candy" Elliott
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candace "Candy" Ann
Elliott
April 28, 1963-
October 17, 2020
Smiths Station, Alabama- Candy got her angel wings on 17 October 2020, after a brief illness that she fought so valiantly.
She was born in Michigan to Alvin and Linda Drennon, but (lucky us) as an adult she came South and became ours.
Candy was a computer programmer extra-ordinaire. As luck would have it she found her perfect life partner-another computer pro. She married Eric Elliott in 1999 and together they formed the perfect pair and their exciting life took off.
They were gifted with 3 children (the loves of their lives): Jessica Elliott Ivester, Austin Elliott, Brooklyn Elliott; and a brother, Danny Drennon.
Together they became camping experts and very very often they cruised the open seas. Cruising to Candy was the life she so loved.
Candy filled all of our lives with fun, good food, and lots of LOVE. We miss her so much and always will.
The family will celebrate her life visiting with friends Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved