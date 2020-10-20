Candace "Candy" AnnElliottApril 28, 1963-October 17, 2020Smiths Station, Alabama- Candy got her angel wings on 17 October 2020, after a brief illness that she fought so valiantly.She was born in Michigan to Alvin and Linda Drennon, but (lucky us) as an adult she came South and became ours.Candy was a computer programmer extra-ordinaire. As luck would have it she found her perfect life partner-another computer pro. She married Eric Elliott in 1999 and together they formed the perfect pair and their exciting life took off.They were gifted with 3 children (the loves of their lives): Jessica Elliott Ivester, Austin Elliott, Brooklyn Elliott; and a brother, Danny Drennon.Together they became camping experts and very very often they cruised the open seas. Cruising to Candy was the life she so loved.Candy filled all of our lives with fun, good food, and lots of LOVE. We miss her so much and always will.The family will celebrate her life visiting with friends Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory.