|
|
Candy Lou
Crone
August 24, 1971-
April 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- A Memorial service for Mrs. Candy Lou Crone,47, who passed on Thursday, April 4, 2019 will be conducted on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, 927-5th Ave. Rev. Maurice D. Edwards will be officiating.
Mrs. Crone was born August 24, 1971 in Conyers, GA. to Randy and Lula Stevens. She was a retired Health Care Professional.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted husband, Mr. Lee D. Jacobs, Columbus, GA; one daughter, Ms Amanda Harper, Hartwell, GA; one son, Mr. Richard Crone, Columbus, GA; one sister, Jennifer Alf's, Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Randy Stevens, Jr., Atlanta, GA, James Stevens and Joseph Stevens both of Covington, GA; a grandchild, Landon Frind of Hartwell, GA and a devoted friend of the family, Mr. Cecil Cheves and family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019