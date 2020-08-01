Cantreal
Lias
July 9, 1985-
July 28, 2020
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Cantreal "UGOD" Lias, 35, of Pittsview, AL passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Visitation is Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lias was born July 9, 1985 in Pittsview, AL to Diane Lias Upshaw and the late Willie James Upshaw. He was a 2003 graduate of Russell County High School.
Survivors include his mother, Diane Upshaw; son and daughter, Caiden Cantreal Lias and Amaya Shantreal Lee-Lias and their mothers Brittney Johnson and Tiffany Lee; four sisters and a brother, Shaka Lias (Roderick) Cobb, Whitney Upshaw, Takemia Upshaw, Jada Upshaw and Roman Lias; grandparents, Joseph and Rosie Johnson; a special friend, Daidrea James a host of other relatives and friends.
