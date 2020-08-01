1/1
Cantreal Lias
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cantreal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cantreal
Lias
July 9, 1985-
July 28, 2020
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Cantreal "UGOD" Lias, 35, of Pittsview, AL passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Visitation is Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lias was born July 9, 1985 in Pittsview, AL to Diane Lias Upshaw and the late Willie James Upshaw. He was a 2003 graduate of Russell County High School.
Survivors include his mother, Diane Upshaw; son and daughter, Caiden Cantreal Lias and Amaya Shantreal Lee-Lias and their mothers Brittney Johnson and Tiffany Lee; four sisters and a brother, Shaka Lias (Roderick) Cobb, Whitney Upshaw, Takemia Upshaw, Jada Upshaw and Roman Lias; grandparents, Joseph and Rosie Johnson; a special friend, Daidrea James a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
Tammy Lee
Friend
July 31, 2020
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved