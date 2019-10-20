|
Capt. Eugene "Gene"
Hull
January 21, 1961-
October 17, 2019
Columbus, GA-
Captain Eugene "Gene" Hull, age 58, of the Columbus Department of Fire & EMS, passed away on 10/17 at Columbus Hospice after an extended battle against cancer. Captain Hull served the Department of Fire & EMS for over 38 years and trained new recruits. Captain Hull played a large role with the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition and helped start the program with the Fire Departments that sells pink t-shirts as a cancer fund raiser. Captain Hull was responsible for organizing a Columbus Fire & EMS team, raising over $50,000 for Relay for Life.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy (Gene lovingly referred to her as "his emotional jellyfish"), 3 loving children - Tara, Brandon and Whitney. 3 grandchildren – Abby, James and Jamerson. His adoring mother, Christine, 2 brothers – Mike (Gina) and Patrick (Lindsey) as well as several uncle's, aunt's, nephews, nieces, cousins, loving friends as well as countless fire department sisters and brothers.
A memorial service will be held at Cascade Hills Church on Tuesday, October 22 at 11:00. Family will receive visitors afterwards. Flowers are welcome, however, you can also make a donation to Relay for Life in memory of Captain Hull. Columbus Department of Fire and EMS will be rendering firefighter honors and Captain Hull will be transported during his last alarm ceremony, arriving at Cascade Hills Church at 10:30.
Striffler-Hamby has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019