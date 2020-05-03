Carey P.
Joiner, Jr.
May 27, 1934-
April 23, 2020
Winterpark , Fl- Colonel Ret. Carey Preston Joiner, Jr. 85, of Winter Park, Fl. passed away peacefully on April 23rd at the Mayflower of Winter Park.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 4, 2020 in Riverdale Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory Columbus, Ga. Carey was born May 27, 1934 in Columbus, Ga. son of the late Carey P. Joiner, Sr. and Vivian McRee Joiner. Carey enlisted in the United States Army, where he later completed his Master's degree in Government from Southern Illinois University. Upon graduation in 1956, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Carey rose to the rank of Colonel in his 32 years of service, prior to his retirement in August 1986. Carey married his high school sweetheart, Judith "Judy" Smith on Sept 3,1955, and spent the next 62 years with her at his side, traveling the world and raising their daughter, Elizabeth (Brooke). In addition to being a devoted Father, Carey was known for his charity in all things, steadfastly supporting philanthropic organizations like the Disabled Veterans and Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. His generosity to those in need knew no bounds, as he contributed to relief efforts around the world, (usually anonymously) helping those he had never met. Carey was often referred to for his kind and congenial manner, as he made friends literally everywhere he went, from playing Santa Claus at community events to cheering up random strangers he passed in the halls wherever he went.
Other than his parents, Carey was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Smith Joiner.
Survivors include his daughter Elizabeth (Brooke) DeFranco and her husband Jason, sister-in-laws, Harriet Coulter Smith, Barbara Ellison Smith and nephews Mike, Scotty, Jody, and Greg; nieces Susan and Ellison, and 11 grandnieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004 or Jdrf.org
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2020.