Carl McDonald
September 18,1929-
January 24, 2020
Woodland, GA- Carl McDonald, 90 of Woodland, GA passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Columbus Specialty Hospital in Columbus, GA.
Mr. McDonald was born September 18, 1929 in Colquitt, GA the son of Harry Aubrey McDonald and Evelyn Rawls McDonald. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII and later became a management analyst at Ft. Benning, GA. During his time at Ft. Benning Mr. McDonald rose to one of the highest level with the Civil Service. He and his staff where instrumental in helping with the development for the Home Infantry Museum. He was a member of the Sardis Methodist Church, Shiloh. Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his parents two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his wife Betty Garrett Parker McDonald of Woodland, GA; son Norman Travis McDonald, step-daughters Vicky Callier and her husband Mike of Eastman, GA and Nancy Simpson and her husband Sam of Athens, GA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren several nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. McDonald will be 2:00 pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Sardis Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Smith officiating the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in memory of Carl McDonald to the Sardis Methodist Church Perpetual Cemetery Fund c/o Charles Garrett 4490 Rush Creek Highway Woodland, GA 31836.
The family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home 93 Prather-Barnes Road Manchester, GA 31816. The family invites you to sign the online registry at coxfh.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 26, 2020