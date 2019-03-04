Carl Steven

"Steve" Anderson

November 20, 1959-

March 1, 2019

Euharlee, GA- Carl Steven "Steve" Anderson, 59, of Euharlee, GA died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cartersville Medical Center. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Steve was born November 20, 1959 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Carl A. Anderson and Glenda Morris Nevels (Jack). Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his dad, Jack Nevels, and sister, Cindy Reavis.

Survivors include his loving wife, Robin Miller Anderson, children; Cohen Anderson (Stephanie) of Phenix City, AL, Kaley Anderson of Phenix City, AL, Amanda Fussell (Jason) of Columbus, GA, Charles Edward Golden III (Haleigh) of Fortson, GA, siblings; Terri Parrish (Chris) of Smiths, AL, Janice Fahnestock (Dennis) of Columbus, GA, Jimmy Miller of Columbus, GA, Gloria Sirbaugh (Lester) of Somerset, PA, Beth Eaton (Rick) of Anchorage, AK; nine grandchildren and one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 4, 2019