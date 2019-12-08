Home

Carl William Thomason Sr.


1939 - 2019
Carl William Thomason Sr. Obituary
Carl William
Thomason, Sr.
May 2, 1939-
December 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Carl William Thomason, Sr., 80 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. Funeral services were held Saturday December 7, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City. Rev. Rodney Mitchell officiated.
Mr. Thomason was born May 2, 1939 in Phenix City, Alabama; son of the late John W. Thomason and Ora Forrest Thomason. He was retired from Holbrook Service Company and was a member of Auburn Heights Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Eva Mae Thomason of Phenix City, Al, daughters and sons-in-law, Neva I. and Howard Shiver of Pine Mountain, GA, Carla Lee and Ken Redding of Cedartown, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Carl William, Jr. and Melissa Thomason of Cumming, GA, grandchildren, Tia Barber (Kenneth) of LaGrange, GA, Craig Shiver (Allie) of Phenix City, AL, Ryan and Alex Thomason of Cumming, GA, great grandchildren, Gauge and Dominic Barber, sisters, Lucy McGhee of Smiths Station, AL, Betty Campbell (Larry) of Phenix City, AL, brothers, John Thomason (Eleanor) of Casper, WY, James Thomason (Dorothy) of Phenix City, AL, Lee R. Thomason (Sharon) of Phenix City and New York, Steve Thomason (Marsha) of LaGrange, GA, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 8, 2019
