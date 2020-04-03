Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
4500 St. Mary's Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlesha Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baby Girl Carlesha M. Moore


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Baby Girl Carlesha M. Moore Obituary
Baby Girl Carlesha M.
Moore
October 25, 2019-
March 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Baby Girl Carlesha M. Moore, 5 months old, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, March 23, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Mary's Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Pastor Avery Hudson will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home,
Inc. 927-5th Avenue, Columbus. Baby Girl Carlesha M. Moore was born on October 25, 2019 to Eugene C. Moore, Sr. and Kayla Brooks Moore in Columbus, GA. Baby Girl Carlesha had a smile that captivated everyone's heart and will be missed dearly. Surviving yet feeling a definate loss are her parents, Eugene and Kayla Moore; one brother, Eugene Moore, Jr.; one sister, Oceana Moore; one maternal grandmother, Michelle D. Brooks; one maternal grandfather, Robert E. Taylor; several aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlesha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -