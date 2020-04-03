|
|
Baby Girl Carlesha M.
Moore
October 25, 2019-
March 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Baby Girl Carlesha M. Moore, 5 months old, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, March 23, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 4500 St. Mary's Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Pastor Avery Hudson will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home,
Inc. 927-5th Avenue, Columbus. Baby Girl Carlesha M. Moore was born on October 25, 2019 to Eugene C. Moore, Sr. and Kayla Brooks Moore in Columbus, GA. Baby Girl Carlesha had a smile that captivated everyone's heart and will be missed dearly. Surviving yet feeling a definate loss are her parents, Eugene and Kayla Moore; one brother, Eugene Moore, Jr.; one sister, Oceana Moore; one maternal grandmother, Michelle D. Brooks; one maternal grandfather, Robert E. Taylor; several aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2020