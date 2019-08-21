|
|
Carlos
Ferguson
September 7, 1939-
August 19, 2019
Seale, AL- Carlos L. Ferguson, 79, of Seale, Alabama passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00am EST at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama. Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm EST at Colonial Funeral Home.
Carlos was born September 7, 1939 to the late, Donald Ferguson and Ella-Mae Cooley Ferguson in South Point, Ohio.He retired from the United States Army, then went on to be the owner operator of the trucking company C&E Incorporated for 25 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor. Carlos enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching the Denver Broncos, Alabama football, taking care of his lawn and killing pecan eating squirrels, but what he treasured the most was his family. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Edward Ferguson (Lola-Mae), Calvin "Tony" Ferguson (Orelia); sister Donna Jean Pasco; granddaughters Stephanie Olds and Brittany Odland.
Surviving are his loving wife of 34 years, Gisela Ferguson; daughers, Terri Odland (Charles), Debbie Fontaine (Eric), Linda Cook (Joe); sons James Cooper, Don Ferguson (Carolyn), Bobby Williams (Renee) and Jeff Cooper (Dawn); many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019