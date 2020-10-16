Carlotta
Griggs
March 5, 1944-
October 12, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Carlotta Williams Griggs, 76, of Phenix City, AL died Monday, October 12, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Holy Trinity, AL with Pastor Keith James, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Griggs was born March 5, 1944 in Holy Trinity, AL to the late G.I. Williams and the late Clara Bell Thornton Williams. She was a 1964 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, worked for Douglas & Lomason for 22 years then retired from Mutec, Columbus, GA and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Gail D. Pollard, Cathy (Benjamin) Battle and Barry (Tolana) Griggs; five sisters, Min. Carrie (Min. Frank) Graham, Martha (Jerry) Williams, Barbara (Jimmie) Miller, Betty Williams and Elizabeth (Jesse) Brooks; brother, Arthur Williams; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
