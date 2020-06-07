Carlton Eugene Edwards
1930 - 2020
Carlton Eugene
Edwards
December 12, 1930-
June 5, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Carlton Eugene Edwards, 89 of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Carla Edwards Crowder; grandchildren, Drew (Whitney), Rett, Alaina (Trotter) and Jenna. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren that he loved and adored.
He was a life long resident of Phenix City, AL. He was the son of Carlton Shelton Edwards and Larue Nix Edwards. He graduated from Central High School in 1948. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Korean war. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Janis Childs Edwards and pursued a career in the printing business. After retirement, he enjoyed his life-long love of aviation, with many days spent flying with friends. He was a special man who will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL followed by a Graveside Service, Monday June 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
JUN
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
