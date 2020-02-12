|
|
|
Carmel Jeanette
Reichardt
December 3, 1918-
February 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Columbus, GA- Carmel Jeanette Reichardt, age 101, of Columbus, GA died on February 8, 2020.
A visitation of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary from 10:30 until 11:30, funeral services will begin at 11:30. Burial will be in the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery. Carmel was born on December 3, 1918, in Gainesville, Florida; the daughter of Robert Wesley Clark and Ethel Kite Clark. She married the love of her life Walter Frederick Reichardt on February 5, 1938. Walter was a CSM in the U.S. Army, she loved him, supported him to the best of her ability, even traveling to a foreign country with two small children, and things at home were well under control in her care. Carmel enjoyed being involved and found joy in serving others. She volunteered for the American Red Cross for 17 years, served in the Sergeant Majors Wives Association, and was a member of the Benning Hills Women's Club. Carmel was a delight, she had a great sense of humor, and had a wonderful ability to listen to others, to make others feel welcome and befriend them. Carmel was totally devoted to family, she loved being a wife and a mother; she was always there for them, solid as a rock. Carmel is preceded in death by: by her husband, Walter; a granddaughter, Laura Reichardt; and a grandson Jason Reichardt.
Survivors include: her two sons and their wives, Charles Frederick (Linda) Reichardt, William W. (Sandy) Reichardt; and two grandsons, Brent and Wes
Reichardt
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020