Carmen Ruiz

Rivera

April 10, 1928-

April 21, 2019

Columbus, GA- Carmen Ruiz Rivera, age 91, of Columbus, Georgia passed away April 21, 2019.

Mrs. Rivera was born the daughter of Agustin Ruiz and Carmen Figueroa Ruiz on April 10, 1928 in Cidra, Puerto Rico.

A Visitation for Family and Friends will be held in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held in Edgewood Hall on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 am with Reverend Hank Reeves officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery.

Carmen Rivera will be missed by all who knew her as she left behind a great legacy to cherish. She always led by example of how to take care of family. She was a stay at home mother that happily cooked for her household every day. She loved spending time with her seven children and many grandchildren. Family was everything to her and she will always be remembered as a great mother, loving wife and dedicated grandmother. Carmen also enjoyed watching TV, her favorites being wrestling, The Price Is Right and Lets Make A Deal. She also enjoyed cheese in her coffee and her husband's silly jokes.

Mrs. Rivera was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Pablo S. Rivera and daughter, Irma E. Register. She is survived by her six children, Paul Rivera, Jr. of Columbus, GA., David A. Rivera of Columbus, GA., Edwin O. Rivera of Valdosta, GA., Carmen R. Day of Columbus, GA., Oskar Rivera of Columbus, GA., and Annie R. Smith of Valdosta, GA. She also leaves behind numerous siblings, nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren to cherish her loving memory. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary