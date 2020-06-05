Carol Elizabeth (Connors)GrahamDecember 25, 1941-June 1, 2020Columbus, GA- Carol Elizabeth (Connors) Graham of Columbus, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 5:29 pm surrounded by those who loved her most. She was 78 and a-half years old and never lost her childlike wonder for the world and the people in it.In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 6, with Rev. John Fugh and Rev. Allison Kennedy Owen officiating. Which is actually perfect because Carol would have loved that her funeral was by invitation only. Arrangements have been made by Striffler Hamby in Columbus.Carol was born in Kingston, New York, to Ellen "Caroline" (Ensign) Keresman and John "Chuck" Joseph Connors on Christmas Day in 1941. She loved the fact that she was a "Christmas Carol" and kept her guest bathroom fully decorated year round with Santa Clauses, Christmas Trees, and all things red and green in celebration.She was preceded in death by her father Chuck Connors, her mother Caroline Keresman, her step-father Albert Keresman, her step-mother Mae Connors, and her dear brother Jimmy Connors. Waiting for her in heaven will also be her two shelties—both named Sandie. She is survived by her children Alex "Lon" Graham, Jr., and Ellen Katherine Weeren, her son-in-law Scott Weeren, and her three grandchildren Jake, Alexis, and Caroline Weeren. She also leaves behind Patio Pete, her orange tabby, who is just as feisty as his human mama.Carol earned several degrees including a Bachelor of Science Degree from Troy State University, two Masters Degrees (both from Troy State), and all but dissertation towards a Phd through Georgia State. After retiring as a Professor and the Associate Director of Undergraduate Programs at the Fort Benning campus of Troy State University, Carol worked and volunteered with several service organizations including the Columbus Literacy Board, the Columbus Regional Child Abuse Prevention Council, Valley Interfaith Promise, CONTACT, SALT, St. Matthews Lutheran Church (as a member and as President of their Board), St. Paul United Methodist Church, Safe House, the Wynnton Neighborhood Network, and the Exchange Club of Columbus.After adding crafting to her repertoire, Carol spent untold hours creating handmade cards, hats, scarves, blankets, and various holiday decorations—all of which she donated to people in need or gifted to those who touched her life. Which means that pretty much anyone she ever met received a gift from her at some point, even if it wasn't tangible.There is simply no way to count the number of students Carol impacted and the lives she touched. But it's certainly true that Carol never met a student she couldn't teach, a story she couldn't repeat, a charity she couldn't help, a conversation she couldn't engage in, a recipe she couldn't tackle, or a person she couldn't analyze. Her family will miss cooking Thanksgiving dinners with her, getting her handmade notes in the mail, hearing her stories, and learning from her.She was a force and her spark will never fully fade. There is no doubt that she's in heaven handing out smiley face stickers and interviewing the angels to figure out exactly what their roles are. She likely has some questions for the big guy, too.Her family is eternally grateful for the hospice nurses and caregivers who gently guided her to the next realm; her personal physician Dr. Tarun Chaudhury; her spiritual guides John Fugh, Bill Powell, Buddy Cooper, and Allison Kennedy Owen; her home caregivers Angel Luke, Tasha Fortson, and Jamie MacFarland; and her dear friend Allena Sperry.Carol will likely haunt you if you send flowers to her memorial service because she would see that as a colossal waste of money. After all, she won't be there to see them so what's the point. Please don't do that. But she would be honored if you'd make a donation in her memory to one of the following charities: Valley Interfaith Promise, the Wynnton Neighborhood Network, and/or Safe House. If you do that, she'll surely put in a good word for you with the (wo)man upstairs.