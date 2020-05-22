Carol J.
Burkhalter Bell
March 9, 1943-
May 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Carol Jean Burkhalter Bell passed away quietly on Monday at River Towne Center at the age of 77.
Born in Franklinton, LA and a native of Kentwood, LA, Ms. Bell was the daughter of the late Willie and Mecia Dyson Burkhalter. Residing in Columbus for over twenty years, she had been a Shift Leader for L&S Services at Ft. Benning, Georgia. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. She loved bowling, playing pinochle and spending time with grand and great grandchildren. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Maybell Burkhalter and a sister, Dorothy Briggs.
Surviving are her beloved children, Carolyn J. Bell of Columbus and Andrew A. Bell, Jr. of Mableton, GA; three grandchildren, Erika Bell of Mableton, GA, D'Angilo Bell of Columbus and Michael Bell of Lawrenceville, GA; four great grandchildren; four sisters, Augustine B. White of Dayton, OH, Georgia M. Bickham of Franklinton, LA, Gwenda Dyson of Los Angeles, CA and Willie T. Burkhalter of New Orleans, LA; five brothers, Weston Burkhalter of Kentwood, LA, Willie E. Burkhalter of Los Angeles, CA, Leroy Burkhalter of Franklinton, LA, Curtis R. Burkhalter of Roseland, LA and Allen Burkhalter of Mt. Hermon, LA; eight step brothers and sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Ms. Bell will be held between the hours of 9:30AM and 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Progressive and 2:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Angelic Funeral Home in Roseland, LA. The Homegoing Celebration will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Union Chapel Cemetery in Kentwood, LA. officiated by the Reverend Gary Porter Berry. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.