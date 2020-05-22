Carol J. Burkhalter Bell
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J.
Burkhalter Bell
March 9, 1943-
May 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Carol Jean Burkhalter Bell passed away quietly on Monday at River Towne Center at the age of 77.
Born in Franklinton, LA and a native of Kentwood, LA, Ms. Bell was the daughter of the late Willie and Mecia Dyson Burkhalter. Residing in Columbus for over twenty years, she had been a Shift Leader for L&S Services at Ft. Benning, Georgia. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. She loved bowling, playing pinochle and spending time with grand and great grandchildren. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Maybell Burkhalter and a sister, Dorothy Briggs.
Surviving are her beloved children, Carolyn J. Bell of Columbus and Andrew A. Bell, Jr. of Mableton, GA; three grandchildren, Erika Bell of Mableton, GA, D'Angilo Bell of Columbus and Michael Bell of Lawrenceville, GA; four great grandchildren; four sisters, Augustine B. White of Dayton, OH, Georgia M. Bickham of Franklinton, LA, Gwenda Dyson of Los Angeles, CA and Willie T. Burkhalter of New Orleans, LA; five brothers, Weston Burkhalter of Kentwood, LA, Willie E. Burkhalter of Los Angeles, CA, Leroy Burkhalter of Franklinton, LA, Curtis R. Burkhalter of Roseland, LA and Allen Burkhalter of Mt. Hermon, LA; eight step brothers and sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Ms. Bell will be held between the hours of 9:30AM and 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Progressive and 2:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Angelic Funeral Home in Roseland, LA. The Homegoing Celebration will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Union Chapel Cemetery in Kentwood, LA. officiated by the Reverend Gary Porter Berry. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Progressive
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Angelic Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
25
Service
11:00 AM
Union Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved