Carole E.
Embry
June 30, 1938-
October 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Carole Nation Embry, age 82, of Columbus, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. A Memorial Service to celebrate Carole's life will be held on Thursday, October 29th at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus at noon. A visitation of family and friends will be held Wednesday, October 28th at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary from 5pm until 7pm.
Born in Montgomery, AL, her parents were Alfred S. Nation and Jessie Crouch Nation. In her youth, she was known to be at her family's cabin on Lake Martin, AL. Carole graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL and then went on to work for South Central Bell. There, Carole met her husband of 57 years, Olice Huel Embry, Jr., of Birmingham, AL. Their two children, son, Alan, and daughter, Vivian, were blessed to have a stay at home mother. They lived in Birmingham, Mobile, and Atlanta, settling in Columbus, and enjoyed a second home for many years on Lake Martin. Carole made all their homes a special place for the family. They always had dachshund dogs that were as much a part of the family as anyone. Her love for all animals was definitely passed down to Vivian and her great-grandchildren. The family members' hearts are full of memories with Carole's special attention to birthday parties, Christmas pajamas, and her wonderful holiday cooking. The family says trying to replicate Carole's candies and her famously delicious pound cake is still a work in process.
After Alan and Vivian were older, Carole worked with The Springer House in Columbus, GA as the Ticket Office Manager, The Columbus Historical Society, and as Assistant Manager for a local hotel. After semi-retirement, Carole's love for décor led her to work part-time for a fabric and wallpaper store. Carole always had a beautiful wreath hanging on the door and flowers in the home. She also lavished family with her favorite orchids and other flowers.
Carole loved to spend time with her family enjoying things they came to love together; whether it was spending time at Lake Oliver or Lake Martin, traveling or entertaining at their home. Carole and Olice loved the theater and loved to travel. When Olice retired, they traveled to 32 countries in 4 years. Carole also loved to shop and took every opportunity to dote on all of the family. Carole made every birthday gift extra special with beautiful wrapping.
Carole and Olice were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus, GA. More recently, Carole has called Grace Presbyterian her church.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Olice Huel Embry, Jr. Survivors include her son, Alan (Karen) Embry; daughter, Vivian (Michael) Autry; granddaughters, Kelly Autry Hand and Lauren Autry (Jonathan) Minix; and great-grandchildren, Kate Minix, Rhodes Michael Hand, and Raelynn Minix.
