Carolin
Fowler
October 14, 1952-
June 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Carolin L. Fowler, 66, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Church, Columbus, GA with Pastor Clifford Johnston, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no public viewing.
Mrs. Fowler was born October 14, 1952 in Buena Vista, GA to the late Elden Chapman, Sr. and the late Callonia E. Chapman. She was educated in the Buena Vista Public School System, a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Buena Vista, GA and retired with the Muscogee County School District as a Culinary Tech.
Her survivors include one daughter, Amanda (Carl) Hughes; two sons, Frederick (Shay) Fowler and Mentrell Fowler; three brothers, Donnie (Helen) Chapman, Melvin Chapman and Carl Chapman; six sisters, Mary (Nathaniel) Copeland, Forrestind Chapman, Josephine Chapman, Marie Chapman, Juanita Chapman and Stephanie (Bruce) Stickney; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019