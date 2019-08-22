|
Caroline Smith
Batcheldor
April 2, 1927-
August 20, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Caroline Smith Batcheldor, long time Russell County resident, passed away August 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am EDT Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA. A private interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Batcheldor was born in Riverdale, Georgia, to the late William C. and Louise Boyd Smith, who named her Ozella Olivia Caroline after her grandmothers. To her husband and friends, however, she was Caroline, and to her many nieces and nephews, Aunt Caroline.
Mrs. Batcheldor and her late husband James C. Batcheldor owned and operated a dairy farm, known as Jersey Island Farms, for over 50 years. The success and longevity of the farm was due in no small part to Mrs. Batcheldor's dedication to hard work and keen eye for detail. While she was a farm girl through and through, Mrs. Batcheldor also participated in, and was a leader in, the activities of many community and civic organizations. She was particularly devoted to the Alabama Farmers Federation Women's Committee, and received a national award for her work with the local and state Farm-City program.
Mrs. Batcheldor was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of over 66 years and a loving and generous aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Batcheldor was preceded in death by her brother William C. Smith, Jr. and nephews Tom Smith, Allen Smith, David Sinkule, and Peter Sinkule.
Her survivors include nieces: Harriet Smith Anisowicz, Cathy Sinkule McVay, Barbara Sinkule Gunter, and Caroline Sinkule Steiner; nephews: James, John and Marion Smith, William and Stephen Huganir, Thomas, Joseph, James and Paul Sinkule. She also leaves many great- and great great-nieces and nephews. Mrs. Batcheldor will also be missed by her dear friends of many years and the residents of staff of Morningside of Auburn where she lived for the past 3 years.
Her family wishes to thank Miss Annie Cammon and Ms. Catherine Rivera, who were gentle and devoted caregivers for over 2 years.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Batcheldor's family asks that those wishing to make memorial contributions consider donations to the , Seale United Methodist Church, or other charitable foundations.
