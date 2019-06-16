Carolyn Aderhold

Tomblin

August 24, 1928-

June 13, 2019

Columbus, GA- Carolyn Aderhold Tomblin, 90, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Columbus Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby in Edgewood Hall with Rev. John Burnett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Carolyn was born August 24, 1928 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Bartow and Estelle Aderhold. She would meet the love of her life Bartow Dewy Tomblin marrying him on September 7, 1947. Ms. Tomblin was a member of Hilton Terrace Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her garden, and the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Susan Elaine Tomblin. Survivors include her husband, Bartow Dewy Tomblin, one child, Jean Patterson; two grandchildren, Michael Patterson and Dana Grambow (Jerry); one brother, H. B. Aderhold; two sisters, Joyce Cosby and Evelyn Belinsky; five great grandchildren, Ethan Patterson, Collin Patterson, Kimberly Jackson (Craig), Anna Grambow and John Grambow; Carolyn also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions be made to Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, Columbus Hospice or a charity of your choosing.