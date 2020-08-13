Carolyn
Bell Mims
September 30, 1956-
August 9, 2020
Columbus, Ga- Minister Carolyn Bell Mims passed away Sunday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 63.
Born in Ft. Benning, GA., and the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor Peal James Bell, Minister Mims was employed as a Dialysis Technician at Columbus Diagnostic Center. She was a very devout member of Total Praise Ministries, where she was a Minister, member of the Ushers Ministry and an Prayer Intercessor. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James K. Bell.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories are two loving and devoted children, Janasa E. Goodman(Marcalus) and Jerone R. Mims(Teresa); six adoring grandchildren, Janiyah Goodman, Jaila Goodman, Jairus Goodman, Ja'Miere Mims, Ja'Keryi Mims and Ja'Miracle Mims; two sisters, Genine Williams(Donell) and Delphine James; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Minister Mims will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery during a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Apostle DeWayne Johnson will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 til 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com