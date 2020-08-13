1/1
Carolyn Bell Mims
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn
Bell Mims
September 30, 1956-
August 9, 2020
Columbus, Ga- Minister Carolyn Bell Mims passed away Sunday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 63.
Born in Ft. Benning, GA., and the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor Peal James Bell, Minister Mims was employed as a Dialysis Technician at Columbus Diagnostic Center. She was a very devout member of Total Praise Ministries, where she was a Minister, member of the Ushers Ministry and an Prayer Intercessor. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James K. Bell.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories are two loving and devoted children, Janasa E. Goodman(Marcalus) and Jerone R. Mims(Teresa); six adoring grandchildren, Janiyah Goodman, Jaila Goodman, Jairus Goodman, Ja'Miere Mims, Ja'Keryi Mims and Ja'Miracle Mims; two sisters, Genine Williams(Donell) and Delphine James; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Minister Mims will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery during a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Apostle DeWayne Johnson will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 til 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved