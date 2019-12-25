Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Baptist Church
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Pruski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Cason Pruski


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Cason Pruski Obituary
Carolyn Cason
Pruski
October 19, 1940-
December 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Carolyn Cason Pruski, 79, formerly of Phenix City, AL, died at her residence The Oaks at Grove Park in Columbus, GA Monday, December 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM (EST) on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. M. R. Hamilton and Rev. Charles Keown officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Mrs. Pruski was born October 19, 1940 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late A. Adron Cason and Lucile Paul Cason. She was a homemaker who dearly enjoyed taking care of her family. Mrs. Pruski also found great joy with her church family at Lakewood Baptist Church. She was a member of the Amen Choir and enjoyed Joyful Servants Sunday School Class. She loved traveling and spending time with her close group of girlfriends. She lived a quiet life, but a life full of peace and happiness shared with those around her.
Mrs. Pruski was also preceded in death by her husband Daniel J. Pruski of 44 years. Survivors include her two children, Kara Layfield (L. M. Layfield III) of Reno, NV and son, Keith Pruski of Columbus GA; sister, Janice (Ken) Noble, Phenix City, AL; and "granddog", Fitz; numerous friends and other family members also survive. Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations can be made to the Family Activity Center Fund, 4011 Lakewood Drive, Phenix City, Alabama 36867. To sign the online guest register visit http://www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vance Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -