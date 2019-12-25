|
Carolyn Cason
Pruski
October 19, 1940-
December 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Carolyn Cason Pruski, 79, formerly of Phenix City, AL, died at her residence The Oaks at Grove Park in Columbus, GA Monday, December 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM (EST) on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. M. R. Hamilton and Rev. Charles Keown officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Mrs. Pruski was born October 19, 1940 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late A. Adron Cason and Lucile Paul Cason. She was a homemaker who dearly enjoyed taking care of her family. Mrs. Pruski also found great joy with her church family at Lakewood Baptist Church. She was a member of the Amen Choir and enjoyed Joyful Servants Sunday School Class. She loved traveling and spending time with her close group of girlfriends. She lived a quiet life, but a life full of peace and happiness shared with those around her.
Mrs. Pruski was also preceded in death by her husband Daniel J. Pruski of 44 years. Survivors include her two children, Kara Layfield (L. M. Layfield III) of Reno, NV and son, Keith Pruski of Columbus GA; sister, Janice (Ken) Noble, Phenix City, AL; and "granddog", Fitz; numerous friends and other family members also survive. Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations can be made to the Family Activity Center Fund, 4011 Lakewood Drive, Phenix City, Alabama 36867. To sign the online guest register visit http://www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 25, 2019