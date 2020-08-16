Carolyn Hope
Myers
May 10, 1947-
August 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Carolyn Hope Myers, 73 of Columbus passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Azalea Trace Nursing Center, Columbus.
Mrs. Myers was born May 10, 1947 in Whiteford, MD the daughter of Fred Lee Burchett and Matilda Haynes Burchett. She was Pentecostal by faith and was very outgoing and friendly to everyone. She loved to shop and spend time with her sons and daughter-in-law who are heart broken over her passing, however they are comforted by the fact that she is now with the love of her life, her husband, Walter Myers. Mrs. Myers loved to laugh and was a giving and generous person. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Myers, three brothers, Sidney, Carl and Billy and one sister, Helen Mullins.
Survivors include her sons, Jeffery Myers, Joseph Myers and his wife, Margaret and her "grand kitty", Butters all of Columbus.
