Carolyn Hope Myers
1947 - 2020
Carolyn Hope
Myers
May 10, 1947-
August 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Carolyn Hope Myers, 73 of Columbus passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Azalea Trace Nursing Center, Columbus.
Mrs. Myers was born May 10, 1947 in Whiteford, MD the daughter of Fred Lee Burchett and Matilda Haynes Burchett. She was Pentecostal by faith and was very outgoing and friendly to everyone. She loved to shop and spend time with her sons and daughter-in-law who are heart broken over her passing, however they are comforted by the fact that she is now with the love of her life, her husband, Walter Myers. Mrs. Myers loved to laugh and was a giving and generous person. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Myers, three brothers, Sidney, Carl and Billy and one sister, Helen Mullins.
Survivors include her sons, Jeffery Myers, Joseph Myers and his wife, Margaret and her "grand kitty", Butters all of Columbus.
Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home-Hamilton - Hamilton
240 Walton Street
Hamilton, GA 31811
(706) 628-5922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

August 15, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. Thought ya and prayers for you all
Myra Tinney
Friend
August 15, 2020
I WILL MISS YOU HOPE . YOU WILL ALWAYS BE IN MY HEART . LOVE YOU , YOUR SISTER
GLADYS COX
GLADYS COX
Sister
