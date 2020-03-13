|
Carolyn
Ingersoll
January 25, 1966-
March 3, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Carolyn Ingersoll, 54, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Ingersoll was born in Columbus, Georgia January 25, 1966 to the late Lawrence Henry Ingersoll, Sr. and Mary Francis Wallace Ingersoll. She was a member of the Central High School graduating class of 1984 and enjoyed a successful career in retail management.
Survivors include her two two daughters, Latissha Ingersoll Crawford (Marquis) and Danyelle Ingersoll (Antonio); one son, Willie Filmore (Janai) all of Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Dorris Ingersoll of Phenix City, AL, Juanita Guidry of Houston, TX, and Barbara (Oscar) Childress of Barger, TX; two brothers, Lawrence (Kimberly) Ingersoll, Jr. and Harold Ingersoll both of Phenix City, AL; one adopted brother, Dentrez Ingersoll of Phenix City, AL; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020