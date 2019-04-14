Carolyn J.

Carroll

September 18, 1942-

April 10, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- Carolyn J. Carroll 76, of Columbus, Ga. and a former resident of Richland, Ga., was called home by her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Hank Reeves and Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating. Interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Carolyn was born September 18, 1942 in Slocomb, Al daughter of the late Oyd Carroll and Willie Mae Vickers. Carolyn loved the Lord and worshiped him all of her life. She was a member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She loved cooking and going to yard sales buying her little nick nacks.

Carolyn loved both her husband's and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had many friends especially Doris Brown of 57 years. She was a special lady and she loved and was loved by many people.

Other than her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donnie Lee Carroll, sons, Ronnie Lee Carroll, David Jerome Carroll and Donnie Lee Carroll, sisters, Betty Borom, Vila Mae Sellers and a grandson Clarence Richard Carroll, II. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her second husband James "Jim" Foust who died April 09, 2019.

Survivors include her sons, Jeffery Clay Carroll, Sr. of Opelika, Al. and Clarence Richard Carroll and his wife Linda of Enterprise, Al., 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Our world is darker now that your gone, but yours is brighter walking the streets of gold.

Our world is darker now that your gone, but yours is brighter walking the streets of gold.