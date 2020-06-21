Carolyn "Carol" Jean
Billings
April 5, 1941-
June 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Carolyn Jean "Carol" Billings, age 79, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. A Celebration of Carol's Life will begin at 11:00 am Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby followed by a Committal Service at Parkhill Cemetery. Pierce Chapel's pastors, Howard and Lynn White will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Spurlin, James Leland Spurlin, Gary Bratton, Cary Phillips, Max Peragine, and Michael Wood.
Carol was born April 5, 1941 in Alexander City, Alabama to Mattie Ruth Holman Fincher and Herbert Fincher. She was very proud to have had such a great marriage to (Ret.) Lt. Col. James C. Billings. Carol loved her family and was loved in return. She lived her life to the fullest despite her many health issues. Carol loved to travel to watch her grandchildren's sporting events, and often cooked for family gatherings. She loved her fur baby Taco who accompanied her on many an adventure. She was an avid Alabama Fan and will always be remembered for always wanting the best for her children and creating a wonderful family environment. Carol worked over 15 years with McMath-Turner Construction Company. She was a member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband (Ret.) Lt. Col. James C Billings; father, Herbert Fincher; mother, Mattie Ruth Holman Fincher; and brother, Billy Wayne Fincher (Sue)of Dixie Community, Alabama.
She is survived by; daughters, Sandra Spurlin (Michael) of Columbus, Georgia, Cindy Sue Billings of Columbus, Georgia, Lynn Etheridge (Bob)of Houston, Texas, and Jamie Bratton (Gary) of Phenix City, Alabama; granddaughter, Caroline Vache Spurlin; grandsons, James LeLand Spurlin, Carey Phillips (Michelle), Craig Phillips; great grandchildren: Julian Phillips, and Taylor Phillips; other family members and many friends.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a great inspiration to her family and many others she came to know. Her family will miss her deeply.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the BILLINGS family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.