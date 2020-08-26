Carolyn S.RhodesJuly 6, 1952-August 19, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Carolyn S. Rhodes, 68, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence. A Graveside service for Mrs. Rhodes will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus. Strict social distancing and mask wearing is required.Mrs. Carolyn S. Rhodes was born on July 6, 2020 in Columbus to the late James and Doris Sessions. She attended Carver High School and was a member of St. James C.M.E. Church.She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, William H. Rhodes, Jr.; two daughters, Regina Benton (Makell) and Contessa Flowers both of Columbus; three sons, Levi Bedell, Jr. (Miriam) and Uly J. Rhodes both of Columbus, William H. Rhodes, III, Atlanta; four sisters, Annie Frances Colbert, Lucille Sessions-Thompson, and Annett Carswell all of Columbus and Grace Sessions of Atlanta; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several other relatives, neighbors and friends.