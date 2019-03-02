|
|
Carolyn
Stevenson
November 6, 1942-
February 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Carolyn Stevenson passed Monday, February 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church 4419 Sherwood Avenue Columbus, GA. with Rev. Adrian Chester, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Main Post Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC 2919 Hamilton Road Columbus, GA.. Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Stevenson was born November 6, 1942 in Columbus, GA. to Clarence Threatt and the late Izora Threatt. She attended Spencer High School. Mrs. Stevenson was preceded in death by her mother, her loving husband of 51 years Sergeant Johnny Stevenson and two brothers, Theodore and Ronnie Threatt. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her father, Clarence Threatt, Sr.; four children, Colonel Kenneth (Lynne) Stevenson, Lieutenant Colonel Johnny (Mary) Stevenson, James (Lisa) Stevenson and Sheila (Orrin) Lofton; seven siblings, Clarence Threatt, Jr., Ernestine (Fred) Pough, Linda Moore, Connell (Marvin) Franklin, Angela (Jeffrey) Figgins, Jeffrey Threatt and Warren Threatt; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: 762-524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019