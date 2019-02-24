Carolyn Stewart

Johnston

April 2, 1924-

February 23, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Carolyn Stewart Johnston, 94, of Phenix City, AL passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm EST, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Dr. David Kees officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm EST, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Johnston was born April 2, 1924 in Dozier, AL, daughter of the late George D. Stewart and Janie Wooten Stewart. She was a member at Smiths Station Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School. Mrs. Johnston demonstrated her love of music by helping organize a band at Smiths Station High School. She also enjoyed working in the yard, sewing and quilting. Her greatest love was that of being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph T. Johnston; a daughter, Carol Ann Crews; sisters, Margaret Tyndall, Margie Holley, and Nell Grace; a brother, George Stewart, Jr.; and two grandchildren, Joseph Maddox and Amanda Newman.

Mrs. Johnston is survived by three daughters, Donna Fisher and husband Barry of New Port Ritchey, FL; Joy Yates and husband Glenn of Montgomery, AL and Kaye Floyd and husband Ray of Midland, GA; a sister, Elizabeth Ryals of Pensacola, FL; two brothers, William Stewart and wife Emily of Milton, FL and Clarence Stewart and wife Janeen of Brookhaven, MS; eight grandchildren, Ethan Newman (Kay), Ginny Newman, Mona Newman, Heath Lott (Robin), John Lott (Michelle), Andy Yates (Janice), Allen Yates (Tiffany) and Joshua Floyd (Kristen); numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many extended family and caring friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.

