Carolyn Stokes

Pierce

May 15, 1934-

August 5, 2020

Plains, GA- Carolyn Stokes Pierce, 86, of Plains, Georgia passed away at her home at Sumter Retirement Village on August 5, 2020. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Pierce was born in Terrell County, Georgia on May 15, 1934. She worked for many years as a Speech and Language Pathologist for the Mitchell County School System. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mercer Stokes and Leila Webb Stokes; her beloved husband, Carl Pierce and son, Jim Pierce.

Survivors include her son, Frank C. Pierce, D.V.M., three grandchildren and several cousins.





