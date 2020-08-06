Carolyn T.
Hodge
June 7, 1943-
August 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Carolyn T. Hodge, age 77, of Columbus, GA, passed away on August 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. A visitation of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery.
Carolyn was born in Columbus, GA on June 7, 1943; the daughter of Roscoe Thompson and Mary Barr Thompson. She was a lifelong member of Rose Hill United Methodist Church. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1961 and went on to attend Reinhardt College in Waleska, Georgia. She worked for the Muscogee County School System at Rigdon Road and Bibb Elementary Schools as a cafeteria cashier and retired from 30th Avenue Elementary School as a paraprofessional.
She is preceded in death by: a son, Daniel Evans Hodge Jr.
Survivors included: three sons, Alan Erwin Hodge and his dear friend, Dolly Sapp; Jason Marcus Hodge, wife Cherie Kellie Hodge; Jeffrey Wade Hodge, wife, Karen Elizabeth Hodge; daughter-in-law Claudette Hodge; grandchildren: Kristina Hodge, Ross Hodge, Carolina Hodge, Cierra Hodge, Lauren Hodge and Kaitlyn Hodge; great grandchildren: Serenity Grace Mayhand and Kayden Grace Hodge; two sister: Cathy Thompson McCosh and Alice Thompson Hanson; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends of her family that will cherish her memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com
for the Hodge family.