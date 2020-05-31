Carolyn Vaughn Geeslin Belk
Carolyn Vaughn Geeslin
Belk
January 12, 1924-
May 24, 2020
Jackson, TN- Carolyn Vaughn Geeslin Belk, age 96, died on May 24, 2020 in Jackson, TN. She was born in Columbus, GA on January 12, 1924, the daughter of James W. and Lucy R. Vaughn. Mrs. Belk graduated from Columbus High School in 1941 and lived in Columbus for 95 years. She retired as a commercial accounts clerk with civil service at Ft. Benning Army Base in Georgia and was a 75-year member of Wynnton United Methodist Church, Columbus. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 20 years and enjoyed playing bridge, water skiing and boating, big band music, reading and watching Auburn University football.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca G. Beverly (Steve) of Jackson, TN; two sons, Richard V. Geeslin of Tallahassee, FL and Randall P. Geeslin of Copperhill, TN; one sister, Mary V. Redmond (Bob) of Canton, GA; five grandchildren, Holly Perry, Melody Davis, Katie Trapp, Grant Geeslin and Adam Geeslin; two great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews and two very close long-time friends, Nell Smith of Dover, DE and Stella Jambon of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James W. Vaughn, Jr.; her husband, Harry T. Geeslin, Jr.; and her husband, John William Belk, Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 11am at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, GA . Memorial contributions may be made to Wynnton United Methodist Church , P.O. Box 5469, Columbus, GA, 31906 or to Birth Choice Pro-Life Pregnancy Center, 391 Wallace Rd. Jackson, TN, 38305.
Fond memories and condolences for the Belk family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
