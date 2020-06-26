Carrie Brantley Bryant
1951 - 2020
Carrie Brantley
Bryant
February 1, 1951-
June 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Carrie Brantley Bryant, 69, transitioned her life Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA with Elder Esau Bauknight officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 at the funeral home. Mrs. Bryant was born February 1, 1951 to the late Ida Mae Hall and Joseph Brantley, Sr. in Columbus, GA. Affectionally known as "Peggy", she was a graduate of George Washington Carver High School and retired after 20 years of service as a childcare worker for Keith and Lee Norred. Mrs. Bryant was a loving and caring person that everybody loved. She loved her life, her family, the people she worked for and the Lord. Mrs. Bryant was preceded by her parents; her husband, Leroy Bryant; and her sisters, Betty Brantley, Dorothy Brantley, Glenda Vanderson and Mary Francis Turner. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Rodney (Terri) Brantley, Danny (Rhotesha) Ryles, Jacqueline (Shawndrea) Ryles; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Brantley, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 25, 2020
Keion , grief can be so hard, but special memories help you and your family cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda Howard
