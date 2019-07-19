|
|
Carrie
Collins
December 15, 1932-
July 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Carrie Collins, 86, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Fort Mitchell, AL with Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor and Rev. Lawrence Stephens, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Collins was born December 15, 1932, in Fort Mitchell, AL to the late Ed Evans and and the late Catherine Mitchell Evans. She was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church and worked at the Quarter Master Laundry for the Department of the Army for 30 years.
Survivors include one daughter, Clementine Johnson (Ralph); one son, Thomas Abron, Jr.; one sister, Catherine Wiley; one grandchild, Alonzo Revelle Rivers, III (Chan Ta); two great-grandchildren, Brandon Rivers and Bryce Rivers; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 19, 2019