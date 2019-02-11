|
|
Carrie "Carrell"
Davis
January 27, 1937-
February 5, 2019
Union Springs, AL- Ms. Carrie Davis, 82, affectionately known as "Carrell" of Union Springs, AL passed Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Montgomery, AL.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Pastor Theodis Jordan, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is Monday, February 11, 2019 from 12 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Davis was born January 27, 1937 to the late Deacon Henry Lee Holloway and Martha Ann Holloway.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served faithfully. During her earlier years she worked for Fort Benning Civil Service as a custodial worker.
Survivors include her daughter, Bertha Davis, Fort Mitchell, Alabama; two sisters Estella Miles and Martha Clay (Cornell) both of Fort Mitchell Alabama a brother Robert Lee Holloway (Willie Mae), Fort Mitchell Alabama. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guess registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2019