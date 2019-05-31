|
Carrie
Durham
December 7, 1949-
May 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Carrie Durham, 69, of Columbus, GA, passed on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Lloyd Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12-8 pm EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Carrie Williams Durham was born on December 7, 1949 in Americus, GA to the late Harry Williams and the late Mrs. Carrie Williams.
Survivors include three children, Siretha Armour-Dobbs, Farmonta (Tarris) Brown and Monroe Brown all of Columbus, GA; eight sisters, Hattie Butler (Thomas), Emma Crowell (John T.), Marilyn Ferguson (George), Annie Williams (Alonzo), Linda Adams, Betty Wallace, Carrie Williams, and Selena Williams; three brothers, James Williams (Valeria), Lawrence Williams (Meshia) and Alexander Jackson; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019