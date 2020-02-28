Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Carrie L. Cook Obituary
Carrie L.
Cook
November 10, 1928-
February 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Carrie L. Cook, 91, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Moneka Braswell, officiating and Bishop Joseph Williams, eulogist. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Cook was born November 10, 1928 in Opelika, AL to the late Jimmy Bedell and the late Mamie Bedell. She was a homemaker and member of Carter Monumental C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include one son, Alvin (Vickie) Hall, Columbus, GA; two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www. thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020
