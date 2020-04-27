|
|
Carrie Lynn
George
April 27, 1973-
April 24, 2020
Thomaston, GA- Carrie Lynn George, 46, of Thomaston, GA passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carrie was born April 27, 1973 in Riverdale, GA. She grew up in Columbus and attended Columbus High School. She late attended Columbus Technical College and work briefly in mental health care. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and in her spare time enjoyed making jewelry. Carrie was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Jean Sizemore Wicklund; her step-father, Robert Wicklund and her grandfather, Robert Jefferson Sizemore.
Survivors include her son, Dalton George of Thomaston; her partner, Phillip Almgren of Thomaston; her grandparents, Doris and Donald Groscost of Waverly Hall; her brother, Robert (Angela) Sizemore and their daughter, Piper of North Chesterfield, VA; her aunt, Rebecca Sizemore of Ellerslie; her cousin, Jacqueline (Roger) Green of Germany and her daughters, Astraea Robert and Madeline Roberts.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2020