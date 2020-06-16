Carrie P.
Thomas
June 10, 1942-
June 11, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Carrie Pearl Thomas, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with Pastor Andrea Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Thomas was born June 10, 1942 in Phenix City, AL to the late Lewis Richardson and the late Catha Richardson. She retired while employed by Southern Phenix Textiles.
Survivors include one son, Marchello Tripp of Phenix City, AL; a devoted nephew, Deondra (Lakiesha Richardson) of Fort Mitchell, AL; a nephew, Jamal Shorts of Phenix City, AL; two nieces, Lakeitha (Percy) Norfleet and Catha Shorts both of Phenix City, AL; two grandchildren, Tykeria & Camille Tripp and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and several others relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.