Carrie P. Thomas
1942 - 2020
Carrie P.
Thomas
June 10, 1942-
June 11, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Carrie Pearl Thomas, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with Pastor Andrea Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Thomas was born June 10, 1942 in Phenix City, AL to the late Lewis Richardson and the late Catha Richardson. She retired while employed by Southern Phenix Textiles.
Survivors include one son, Marchello Tripp of Phenix City, AL; a devoted nephew, Deondra (Lakiesha Richardson) of Fort Mitchell, AL; a nephew, Jamal Shorts of Phenix City, AL; two nieces, Lakeitha (Percy) Norfleet and Catha Shorts both of Phenix City, AL; two grandchildren, Tykeria & Camille Tripp and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and several others relatives and friends.
Please visit www.the taylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
