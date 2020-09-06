1/1
Carrie S. Harrow
1929 - 2020
Carrie S.
Harrow
September 29, 1929-
August 31, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Carrie Snead Harrow of Columbus passed away quietly Monday at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, GA., at the blessed age of 90. A native of Columbus and the daughter of the late Charlie and Ida Bell Clayton Snead, Mrs. Harrow retired from Dolly Madison Bakery after over twenty years of services. A very devout member of Nazareth Baptist Church, she had been active with the Ushers and Hostess Ministries. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by; a son, John Davis and three siblings, Richard Snead, Otis Snead and Lula B. Winford.
Surviving are two sons, Leroy Harrow(Barbara) and Robert L. "Bob" Harrow, Jr(Yeshiva); nine grandchildren, Darrell Early, Kecia Mathews(Roderick), Tonja H. Dobson(Carey), Nisa Harrow, Tomeka Yarber, Serena Green, Katie Harrow, Robbie L. Willis(Destiny) and April Williams*Jihad); twelve grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; a godson, Anthony Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Our beloved Carrie will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park during a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 officiated by Pastor Corey Neal. Visitation is 2:00 til 4:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
