Casey
Hightower
July 2, 1990-
June 2, 2020
Auburn, AL- Mr. Casey Hightower, 29, of Auburn, AL passed Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Opelika, AL.
A private service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 with Rev. Padro Smith, officiating. Public visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hightower was born July 2, 1990 in Bullock County, AL to Annie McCoy and Henry Hightower. He was a 2008 graduate of Opelika High School and attended truck driving school at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, AL.
Survivors include his mother, Annie McCoy of Opelika, AL; his father, Henry Hightower of Fort Davis, AL; one daughter, Kylie Hightower of Tuskegee, AL; three sisters, Courtney McCoy of Auburn, AL, Carnesha McCoy of Atlanta, GA and Candice McCoy of Opelika, AL; one brother, Dexter Jackson of Savannah, GA; grandmother, Pearl Hightower of Fort Davis, AL; one niece, one nephew and a host of other aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the service of Mr. Hightower.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 6, 2020.