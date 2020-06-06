Casey Hightower
1990 - 2020
Casey
Hightower
July 2, 1990-
June 2, 2020
Auburn, AL- Mr. Casey Hightower, 29, of Auburn, AL passed Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Opelika, AL.
A private service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 with Rev. Padro Smith, officiating. Public visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hightower was born July 2, 1990 in Bullock County, AL to Annie McCoy and Henry Hightower. He was a 2008 graduate of Opelika High School and attended truck driving school at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, AL.
Survivors include his mother, Annie McCoy of Opelika, AL; his father, Henry Hightower of Fort Davis, AL; one daughter, Kylie Hightower of Tuskegee, AL; three sisters, Courtney McCoy of Auburn, AL, Carnesha McCoy of Atlanta, GA and Candice McCoy of Opelika, AL; one brother, Dexter Jackson of Savannah, GA; grandmother, Pearl Hightower of Fort Davis, AL; one niece, one nephew and a host of other aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the service of Mr. Hightower.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
02:30 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
